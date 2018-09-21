From Twin Sons to Welcoming a Daughter Through IVF: Inside Jenna Jameson's Motherhood Journey

Jenna Jameson opened up on Thursday about the fact that her 17-month-old daughter Batel Lu hasn’t met her big brothers: twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 9½.

“Unfortunately not,” wrote the former adult film star, 44, on her Instagram Story in response to a fan who asked if the half siblings have become acquainted. “That is important to me and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible … “

Journey and Jesse are Jameson’s only children from her former relationship with UFC star Tito Ortiz, while she shares daughter Batel with fiancé Lior Bitton.

Following the twins’ birth in March 2009, Jameson and Ortiz split in 2013 after over six years together. Ortiz, 43, was consequently granted full custody of the twins, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Ortiz is raising the boys, alongside his older son from a previous relationship, with girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller. “Being their bonus mom has made me a more grounded, selfless, loving and thoughtful person,” Miller wrote on Instagram of the twins.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson “Considering” Homeschooling Daughter, Admits Twins Haven’t Met 17-Month-Old Sister

Jameson announced she was expecting her third child and her first with Bitton in August 2016, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “My fiancé Lior Bitton and I are over the moon. God has blessed us.”

“I can confirm that it’s only one baby this time (thank goodness)!” she joked. “I’m looking forward to a fun, healthy pregnancy.”

The couple welcomed baby Batel in April 2017, with Jameson explaining she was in labor for 12 hours and “pushed for an intense 22 minutes” to give birth to her daughter.

“We are head over heels in love with her. Welcome to the world little star, Mommy loves you,” she captioned Batel’s first photo on social media.

Jameson has been candid with her fans since her daughter’s birth about life as a mom, from making her Jewish faith a big part of Batel’s life to her experience with in vitro fertilization, the hurdles of breastfeeding and everything in between.

While clapping back at body shamers during her pregnancy in 2016, Jameson confirmed her daughter was conceived following infertility struggles.

“This baby means so much to me and Lior and we fought so hard to have it. It IS an ivf baby, and my body reacted very strangely to the meds (lots of water retention and weight gain) and to be honest it doesn’t bother me at all, as long as baby is healthy,” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Showers While Breastfeeding Daughter Batel During “Hard” Day: “This Is Motherhood”



Recently, Jameson touched on her day-to-day routine as a working stay-at-home mom — including her early bedtime.

“Stay at home working mom life!” she wrote earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself nursing Batel next to stacks of boxes and envelopes ready to be dropped in the mail. “I feel so blessed that I’m able to build my @poshmark business and spend every moment with my sweet Batel.”

“Yes, it can be hectic … yes I’m exhausted by 8 pm, no I have zero energy to go out,” Jameson continued. “But I wouldn’t change a SINGLE thing!”