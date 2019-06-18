Jenna Jameson's Twins, 10, Make Rare Appearance on Her Socials in Sweet Throwback Family Photos

Jenna Jameson is basking in sweet memories with her sons.

Earlier this week, the former adult-film star, 45, shared a collection of rare photographs of her 10-year-old twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, who now live with their dad Tito Ortiz.

Presented mostly without commentary, the throwback images showed Jameson and the boys engaging in a variety of fun activities together: sharing meals, taking a ride down an inflatable slide, playing on a tablet and more.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE,” read the text atop a sweet selfie with one of the boys.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Journey and Jesse are Jameson’s only children from her former relationship with UFC star Ortiz, 44, while she shares 2-year-old daughter Batel Lu with fiancé Lior Bitton.

Image zoom Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Jameson and her sons Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Jameson and her son Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Jameson and her son Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: From Twin Sons to Welcoming a Daughter Through IVF: Inside Jenna Jameson’s Motherhood Journey

Following the twins’ birth in March 2009, Jameson and Ortiz split in 2013 after over six years together. Ortiz was subsequently granted full custody of the twins, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Ortiz is raising the boys, alongside his older son from a previous relationship, with girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller. “Being their bonus mom has made me a more grounded, selfless, loving and thoughtful person,” Miller previously wrote on Instagram of the twins.

Image zoom Jenna Jameson and her son Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Jameson and her sons Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

In September, Jameson opened up about the fact that Batel hasn’t met her brothers, writing “Unfortunately not” when a fan asked if the half siblings have become acquainted.

“That is important to me and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible … ” added the mother of three.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story in May, Jameson also revealed that she hopes to have more children and believes she will eventually be able to once again see her sons.