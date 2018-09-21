Jenna Jameson 'Considering' Homeschooling Daughter, Admits Twins Haven't Met 17-Month-Old Sister

Jenna Jameson admits her older children and youngest child haven’t met since daughter Batel Lu‘s birth in April 2017.

In a candid Q&A session on social media Thursday night, the retired adult film star answered one fan on her Instagram Story who asked whether 17-month-old Batel has become acquainted with her older half brothers: twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 9½.

“Unfortunately not,” wrote Jameson, 44. “That is important to me and I hope one day things get better and it’s possible … “

Journey and Jesse are Jameson’s only children from her former relationship with UFC star Tito Ortiz. She shares daughter Batel with fiancé Lior Bitton.

Jameson answered two other fans who inquired about Batel’s future academic path, revealing, “She won’t go to preschool until she is able to speak easily and convey her feelings to me.”

As for the type of education her daughter receives, the stay-at-home mom said she was “seriously considering” homeschooling.

“I certainly won’t let her be educated in California,” Jameson wrote.

Jameson, who has long been an advocate for breastfeeding normalization, recently revealed she lost over 60 lbs. by following the keto diet and gave followers a glimpse into her typical daily work/life balance.

“Stay at home working mom life!” wrote Jameson earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself nursing Batel next to stacks of boxes and envelopes ready to be dropped in the mail. “I feel so blessed that I’m able to build my @poshmark business and spend every moment with my sweet Batel.”

“Yes, it can be hectic … yes I’m exhausted by 8 pm, no I have zero energy to go out,” she continued. “But I wouldn’t change a SINGLE thing!”