Jenna Jameson 'Almost' Had Fiancé Lior Help with Blocked Milk Duct from Breastfeeding

Jenna Jameson is feeling “99 percent better” after battling a blocked milk duct, thanks to her breastfeeding daughter.

The former adult-film star, 44, shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday that the “uber painful” condition she had been dealing with Monday had mostly cleared up after she solicited 21-month-old Batel Lu‘s help.

“The redness is gone. It’s just a little tender but I think that Batel was able to get the blockage out,” she told her followers.

“So thank goodness because I almost woke [fiancé Lior Bitton] up to get the blockage out. That’s when you’re desperate.”

Jameson went on to explain she “healed [herself] from the blockage” that she believed was developing into mastitis by having Batel “nurse nonstop” after she tried a hot shower, self-massage and manual hand expression to no avail.

“And then I tried that dangle method where you get on all fours over your baby and have her nurse. And she did it for a little bit and that helped,” Jameson recalled. “When she’s super hungry, her suction is best, and I think that’s what really got it out.”

Jameson also expressed her surprise over how common blocked milk ducts and mastitis seem among women compared to how few open discussions about it that she sees.

“It’s an issue! And when I say pain … excruciating pain,” she emphasized.

The star then explained that she’s grateful she feels better because it’s “super scary” for her “to think about having to take antibiotics” considering she’s “allergic to almost everything.”

“The only one I’m able to take is Keflex, and a lot of the times it doesn’t work so I avoid antibiotics at all costs,” Jameson said.

Aside from the ups and downs of breastfeeding since welcoming her daughter in April 2017, Jameson has been candid with her Instagram followers over the past year regarding her weight, revealing she lost 80 lbs. on the keto diet from April to December.

“Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right. My weight loss was never about pleasing society. Yours shouldn’t be either,” she captioned a before-and-after photo post last month.

“It’s about health, it’s about keeping up with our kids, it’s about longevity,” continued the mother of three. “So stay sexy out there, but strive for health!”