Jenna Jameson is all for empowering her fellow moms.

On Monday, the 44-year-old former adult film star posted a side-by-side photo of herself holding daughter, Batel Lu — before and after she lost more than 60 lbs. — and reminded her followers that perfection is not realistic, especially when it comes to motherhood.

“Here goes #motivationmonday,” she began the Instagram post. “Sometimes I forget to take it easy on myself. I think as women we are ‘trained’ into thinking we have to be perfect.”

“We are expected to be amazing moms, SnapBack from hard pregnancies in 6 weeks, juggle careers and kids ballet classes and baseball games, be amazing lovers and never complain,” she continued. “Oh and shower.”

But even with the endless list of responsibilities and demands Jameson experiences as a mother, she knows that it’s not the goals that matter, but rather the person she is.

“I have begun to forgive myself for not meeting every goal and perception,” she wrote. “Since I’ve allowed myself room to breathe, I’ve blossomed… into a patient, grateful mother. This is the woman I want my daughter to emulate.”

Jameson recently shared another before-and-after shot to Instagram, speaking to the bodily changes that come with having a baby and encouraged her followers to take pride in their “beautiful amazing body.”

“This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is,” she wrote in the post, admitting that she only captured the shot to remember her body’s “amazing” capabilities and had no expectations of showing it to anyone else.

“I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike,” she continued. “We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to ‘SnapBack’. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am.”

Over the last year, Jameson — who gave birth to her daughter with fiancé Lior Bitton in April 2017 and is mother to 9-year-old twin boys Jesse Jameson Ortiz and Journey Jette Ortiz with former UFC champion Tito Ortiz — has been very open about the up and downs of her post-baby body journey.

While she has previously spoken on a number of topics including weight loss and gain, the keto diet — which the adult film star swears by — and going to the gym, Jameson has stayed consistent when it comes to her honesty about the difficult journey.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it,” she wrote in early October. “I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher. I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!!”

“I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel,” she continued. “Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels.”

And in September, when the star showed off the loose skin she has as a result of her weight loss, Jameson explained that she posted the one-piece bathing suit selfie to encourage other moms out there.

“I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten,” Jameson wrote. “I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular.”