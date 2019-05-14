Jenna Jameson Responds to Concerns Over 2-Year-Old Daughter Batel's Safety Around Condo's Windows

Jenna Jameson‘s new Hawaii condo has some people concerned for the well-being of her daughter.

In a series of videos she shared Monday on her Instagram Story, Jameson, 45, gave her followers a tour of her new Hawaii home. But concerns quickly arose from videos of her toddler Batel Lu near a window.

In the videos, 2-year-old Batel is standing alongside big windows that are slightly opened, pointing down at the cranes below as her mother records the clip and laughs along with her.

After continuing to show her followers the tour of her new home, the former adult film star responded to feedback on Instagram about the safety of Batel near the open windows.

“Okay, I am getting annoyed by everybody saying they are nervous from these windows,” Jameson said, videotaping the windows as she approached them.

“As you can see, they are all sealed,” she continued, beginning to open and close the windows for the video. “This one, literally only opens that far.”

“Do you see? That’s it. Okay? I don’t think Batel is going to be able to fit through here, okay?” Jameson went on. “All y’all concerned can just pipe down.”

After debunking her followers’ concerns for Batel, she continued on with her Instagram tour, showing off her bathroom and closet.

Jameson now resides in Hawaii with fiancé Lior Bitton, with whom she shares Batel. She is also mother to 10-year-old twins Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, with Tito Ortiz.