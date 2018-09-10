Jenna Jameson Breastfeeds Daughter, 17 Months, in Candid New Photo: 'Working Mom Life!'

Jenna Jameson isn’t afraid to give her fans the entire story.

In a candid snapshot shared to her Instagram account Monday, the former adult-film star is nursing her 17-month-old daughter Batel Lu next to stacks of boxes and envelopes ready to be dropped in the mail.

“Stay at home working mom life!” wrote Jameson, 44. “I feel so blessed that I’m able to build my @poshmark business and spend every moment with my sweet Batel.”

“Yes, it can be hectic … yes I’m exhausted by 8 pm, no I have zero energy to go out,” she continued. “But I wouldn’t change a SINGLE thing!”

Jameson — also mom to twin sons Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, 9 — went on to thank her fans for supporting her business venture.

“My daughter is my number one priority and all of you help me by shopping my Poshmark!” she wrote. “The love and support you all give me and Batel means the world to us! Thank you!”

The star added multiple hashtags, including, “#workingmom,” “#momlife,” “#normalizebreastfeeding,” #nursingmom,” “#liquidgold” and “#fulltermbreastfeeding.”

Jameson, who has long been an advocate for breastfeeding normalization, recently revealed she lost over 60 lbs. by following the keto diet.

“This is me at my heaviest, probably around 187 maybe more. More than likely more,” she said on Instagram last week, sharing a before-and-after photo set.

“I almost chickened out on posting this before image of me,” she said, adding, “I asked my hubby to shoot an elbow up pic for a pro-breastfeeding pic for IG. I don’t even know what to say, other than I’m so sorry to my body.”