Jenna Jameson Shares Before and After Postpartum Photos to Show the Realities of Motherhood

Jenna Jameson is embracing the bodily changes that come with having a baby.

A year and a half after giving birth to her daughter, Batel Lu, Jameson, 44, opened up about the realities mothers face during postpartum land encouraged them to take pride in their “beautiful amazing body.”

“Yes it’s that time! #mondaymotivation 👏🏻,” she began Monday’s Instagram post, alongside the before and after shot of herself. “so the funny before pic is me 1 month postpartum. This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is.”

In the before image, the star is featured wearing a sports bra and underwear with a towel on her head, while the after shot shows off her shrunken stomach and increased leg muscle.

Admitting that she only captured the shot to remember her body’s “amazing” capabilities, Jameson also explains that she did not anticipate showing the photo to anyone else.

“I remember taking that pic just so I could remember my beautiful amazing body that just birthed a queen,” she said. “But I also remember thinking “ NO ONE WILL EVER SEE THIS PIC “ 😭 “

The former adult film star had a change-of-heart about sharing the photo in the hope she could help inspire her fellow mommy followers.

“I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike,” she continued. “We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to ‘SnapBack’. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am.”

Over the last year, Jameson, who gave birth to her daughter with fiancé Lior Bitton in April 2017, has been very open about the up and downs of her post-baby body journey.

Jameson is also mother to 9-year-old twin boys Jesse Jameson Ortiz and Journey Jette Ortiz from a previous relationship with former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.

In September, Jameson revealed she gained the most weight out of her previous pregnancies. “This is me at my heaviest, probably around 187 maybe more. More than likely more,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a before photo of her breastfeeding her daughter and an after photo of her in a strapless one-piece swimsuit.

“I almost chickened out on posting this before image of me,” she said, adding, “I asked my hubby to shoot an elbow up pic for a pro-breastfeeding pic for IG. I don’t even know what to say, other than I’m so sorry to my body.”

But just few days ago, after recently heading back to the gym to build “back all the muscle lost while pregnant,” Jameson revealed she’s put on a few pounds, yet was completely accepting of the change.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher,” she captioned another before and after photo of herself on Instagram.

“I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference,” Jameson continued. “I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

“I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel,” she added. “Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels.”