Jenna Hager Bush's Newborn Son Gets His First Visitor Who Comes Bearing a Delicious Surprise

Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne certainly knows the way to her twin sister Jenna Bush Hager and her newborn nephew’s heart: donuts and tacos!

On Tuesday, just four days after Jenna, 37, welcomed her third child and first son, Henry “Hal” Harold, with husband Henry Hager, the Today show co-anchor opened up about some of the first moments of her baby’s life on Instagram.

In the sweet post, Jenna revealed that Barbara, also 37, was actually the first person to visit little Hal — and didn’t show up to the hospital empty-handed either.

“Visitor number one: hours after babe’s birth, this one comes with donuts and tacos,” Jenna shared on Instagram, alongside two photos of Barbara meeting and holding her nephew for the first time.

In the second photo, the former first daughter appears to be chowing down on some of her surprise goodies and holds two thumbs up, while Barbara snuggles Hal and Henry, 41, smiles off to the side.

Jenna couldn’t help but poke fun at Henry in the second snap, who appears to have a blanket cape tied around his neck, by adding the hashtag “#noticehenry’scape”.

The mom of three also added the hashtags “#sistersfirst” and “#tacosforthewin” in the post, which included a final photo of the twins side-by-side as Jenna held her son on her chest and Barbara lovingly watched on with her arms around them both.

Jenna and husband Henry welcomed their third child and first son, Henry “Hal” Harold Hager, on Friday morning, August 2, at 9:02 a.m. Baby Hal arrived via cesarean, weighing 7 pounds 5 ounces and measuring 19.29 inches.

“We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager into this world!” Jenna told PEOPLE, before going on to reveal the meaning behind her newborn’s name.

“He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she said.

The newest addition to the Hager household joined big sisters Poppy Louise, who turns 4 on Aug. 13, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.

Like their Aunt Barbara, Poppy and Mila were some of the first people to meet Hal as well.

Shortly after Hal’s grand arrival, Jenna captured her two eldest children meeting her youngest, as they peered into Hal’s bassinet and snuggled up in their mom’s bed alongside the newborn.

A third image saw both Mila and Hager looking lovingly down at Hal.

“And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” Jenna captioned the touching post.

The new mom of three told PEOPLE following her son’s birth that Mila and Poppy were “thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming, ‘Welcome to the world, Hal Pal!’“

Besides his immediate family, Hal has also been visited by his grandparents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and Jenna’s Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“Look who came to visit!!! Hal loves @savannahguthrie, of course. Friendship is hereditary. ❤️,” Jenna captioned two photos of Guthrie, 47, meeting her little boy on Tuesday.

Bush Hager revealed her surprise pregnancy news on-air in April, nearly a week after co-host Hoda Kotb announced she had adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine.

Her pregnancy came more than three years after Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry predicted Bush Hager would one day have a son — to which she emotionally replied that she planned to name him after her late grandfather Harold Welch.