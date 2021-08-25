Jenna Dewan asserts "worrying is a waste of time and energy" as she shared a sweet photo of her two kids hugging one another

Jenna Dewan Reveals She 'Worried' About the Age Gap Between Kids Everly, 8, and Callum, 17 Months

Sibling love!

On Wednesday, Jenna Dewan, 40, posted an adorable shot to Instagram of her two kids, daughter Everly, 8, and 17-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel, hugging one another as she revealed that she previously used to worry about the age gap between her children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the cute photo, Everly, whom Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, gives the camera a thumbs up while wrapping her arm around Callum, whom the actress shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

"All those times i worried about the age gap and if they would bond…😂❤️🥰 worrying is a waste of time and energy. Trust🙏🏻," the Step Up star captioned the loving picture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star continued to show the sweet relationship between her two kids on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Everly reading baby Callum a book while he sat in her lap.

The mom and her two kids also snapped a family selfie while enjoying their day together.

Jenna Dewan children Jenna Dewan children

Left: Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram Right: Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Earlier this month, the dancer documented another family fun day as she played in the pool with her two kids.

Dewan shared an adorable set of shots of herself relaxing in the water with her little ones, noting how it was a "miracle" to get the picture of everyone together.

"Any parent knows this is a baby miracle right here😆 All looking all smiling…!" she wrote alongside the post.

In a second photo, Everly is seen making a huge splash in the pool as Dewan closes her eyes and Callum makes an upset face.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Jokes Daughter Evie Would 'Never Forgive Me' If She Wasn't the Flower Girl in Wedding to Steve Kazee

Dewan shared similar photos last month with her two kids, giving fans a glimpse into a fun-filled summer weekend with them.

Seen spending time outdoors in the series of shots, Dewan also snapped a few photos of Everly and Callum spending quality time together playing outside and holding hands.