Jenna Dewan Shares Video of Son Callum, 9 Months, Adorably Voicing His 'Requests for 2021'

Jenna Dewan's baby boy has a lot on his mind!

The Step Up actress, 40, shared a hilariously adorable video of her son Callum, 9 months, sitting with his father Steve Kazee while voicing some baby noises for the new year. "Callum has some requests for 2021," Dewan captioned the clip, in which she can be heard laughing at the sweet moment while Kazee, 45, joined in on the noise-making.

On Tuesday, Kazee shared a photo of Callum seated on the floor wearing a comfy sweatsuit and a pair of tiny Nikes. "This kid is already way cooler than me," the dad wrote alongside the snapshot.

Dewan and her fiancé welcomed their son in March. Callum is Dewan's second child, as the dancer is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In August, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about delivering her son on March 6, just "a week before the world was crazy" with COVID-19.

"I had to remember that I needed to look after myself too, during this whole process," Dewan said at the time. "I've been trying to find time for centering and balance with meditation. That's been hugely important after having a baby. You kind of come back into yourself and take some me time."

"It's funny because having a baby is its own form of a quarantine in a sense," Dewan added. "There's just a real grounding and hominess that happens after a baby anyway, but not being able to have family members and friends come visit was tough."