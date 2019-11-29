Pregnant Jenna Dewan Spends Thanksgiving with Boyfriend Steve Kazee and Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan spent her last Thanksgiving as a mother of one alongside her family and loved ones.

On Thursday, the actress — who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Steve Kazee — posted a slideshow of photos from the holiday on Instagram. In the pics, Dewan, 38, could be seen posing with Kazee, as well as her 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“The journey to get a good group picture though,” she captioned the post. “Grateful for so much today. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!”

Dewan and Tatum, 39, rarely post images of Everly on social media, and for her Thanksgiving post, the actress placed a heart emoji over Everly to keep her face hidden.

In the final photo of the slideshow, Dewan showed off her growing baby bump in a flowing white dress, as Kazee, 44, lovingly placed his hand on her stomach.

Kazee posted the same photo of the couple on his own Instagram account, writing, “Thankful. Hope everyone had a wonderful day with their friends and loved ones! Happy Thanksgiving!”

Dewan and Kazee have been dating since October 2018 and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

While Kazee and Dewan have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for one another on social media.

Last month, in honor of Halloween, Kazee shared a photo of Dewan’s costume that showed off her growing bump. In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

A source told PEOPLE in June that Dewan and Kazee’s relationship is “very serious.”

“So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again,” the source said. “And everything has clicked with Steve.”

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” continued the insider. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”