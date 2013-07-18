Jenna Dewan-Tatum Reveals Post-Baby Body on Set

The new mom showed off her svelte figure less than two months after giving birth

Sexiest mom alive?

Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 32, revealed her post-baby body on the set of her new TV show Wednesday, and she looks fabulous less than two months since giving birth to daughter Everly on May 31.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dewan-Tatum, wife of Sexiest Man Alive Channing Tatum, reported for duty in Vancouver on the set of her TV show, The Witches of East End.

There was no sign of baby weight as she strutted in a short-sleeve black lacy top and figure-hugging grey jeans.

The photo is a far cry from her Glamour photo shoot earlier this year, which displayed her baby bump. At the time, she said pregnancy had a different effect on her body than she expected.

“I thought my body was going to change so quickly with pregnancy that I’d freak out. But it was really gradual,” she told the magazine at the time.

Supportive husband Tatum, 33, told earlier this year that his wife craved sweets while expecting, particularly chocolate, but that she only gained weight in the right spot.