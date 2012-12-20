BumpWatch: Jenna Dewan-Tatum Debuts Baby Belly

The night prior to sharing her and husband Channing Tatum's happy news, Jenna Dewan-Tatum stepped out for VH1 Divas, held Sunday at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. .

There’s no hiding that baby belly!

The next day, the American Horror Story: Asylum actress, 32, announced that she was pregnant with her first child.

“I think Chan would be the best father. He is so great with kids. He is wonderful with my little brothers,” Dewan-Tatum told PEOPLE earlier this year.

“He is so patient. I think he’s gonna be an amazing father.”