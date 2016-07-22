The Step Up star reveals the details of her 3-year-old daughter's style and the one thing she loves to play with in her mom's closet

Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Her Daughter's 'Funky' Fashion Sense: 'I Let Her Be and Find Her Own Style'

Jenna Dewan-Tatum‘s daughter Everly just celebrated her third birthday in May. And since then, her famous mom says she’s all about letting her embrace her own style as often as she can.

“She picks [her outfits] out every morning. She calls it ‘her style,’ ” she told PEOPLE at Thursday’s launch celebration for Target’s new children’s line, Cat & Jack.

“Every now and then I can be like, ‘How about we choose this one?’ ” adds the actress, dancer and wife to Channing Tatum. “As long as she has clothes on when we’re leaving the house, I’m happy.”

The biggest challenge Dewan-Tatum, 35, has faced since letting Everly dress herself?

“Generally, whatever she wants half the time is [to be] naked,” she says.

But when the 3-year-old daughter of the Step Up couple does want to throw on some clothes, Dewan-Tatum says she encourages her to be particular about what she chooses.

“[Everly]’s very funky and not overly girly. Every now and then she has a random tutu on,” Dewan-Tatum says. “I let her be and find her own style.”

Following in her mom and dad’s athletic footsteps, Everly’s always in “leggings or some sort of jumper” to fit into her active lifestyle.

And when Everly’s not raiding her own closet for stylish accessories, Dewan-Tatum admits her daughter loves to peek into her personal jewelry collection.

“She likes to put on my necklaces and organize my jewelry,” she says. “It just ends up being a pile of tangled necklaces on my end!”