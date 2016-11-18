"She calls it 'Evie's style,' " Jenna Dewan Tatum told PEOPLE of her 3-year-old daughter at the second annual StyleMakers awards Thursday

Jenna Dewan Tatum's 3-Year-Old Daughter Everly Is 'Very Into Her Own Style': 'It's Nothing But Purple'

Jenna Dewan Tatum may have a little fashionista on her hands: Tbe actress’s 3-year-old daughter Everly is starting to pick out her own outfits.

“She’s very into her own style. She calls it ‘Evie’s style,’ ” Dewan Tatum told PEOPLE Thursday at the second annual Stylemakers awards luncheon hosted by Variety and Women’s Wear Daily, where the former Witches of East End star was honored with the Dyson Style Renegade Award.

So what exactly is her little one’s style?

“It’s nothing but purple,” says the actress and dancer, 35. “It’s purple pants. Purple shirts. Purple tutus. Purple dresses or a princess dress over purple.”

And “it’s every day,” shares the Step Up alum, who adds she’s “consistently washing the same five pairs of purple leggings because we won’t wear anything else. Nothing else. Purple.”

Dewan Tatum even has a little joke about her baby girl’s particular fashion requirement.

“I wake her up for school, and I’m like, ‘What are we going to wear today?’ She’s like, ‘Purple pants, Mommy.’ Like it’s a joke that I think it’d be anything else,” explains the mom of one, whose husband is fellow Step Up alum Channing Tatum.

Along with having her own style, Dewan Tatum says that “every day is a milestone” with her preschooler.