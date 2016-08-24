Jenna Dewan Tatum Will 'Force Feed' Step Up to Daughter Everly: 'You Have to See Where You Came From'

Barry King/Getty

Jenna Dewan Tatum isn’t going to let a good life lesson go to waste when it comes to her 3-year-old daughter.

“[My husband Channing Tatum and I] keep saying we are going to force feed Step Up to Everly,” the actress and dancer said in a recent interview for Women’s Wear Daily about the movie, where she and her husband met and fell in love. “Like, ‘You have to watch. You have to see where you came from.’ ”

Dewan Tatum, who is the newest brand ambassador for dancewear label Danskin and the face of its fall ad campaign, adds that Everly — who recently started dance lessons of her own — is very independent.

“She’s a very free-spirited little kid. She likes to run around and do her own thing,” says Dewan Tatum, 35. “But she loves a tutu and she will put on three or four and go around the house and do little shake moves.”

Although her daughter seems to be following in her mom’s footsteps when it comes to dance, that’s not so much the case in other areas.

“She came to a photo shoot with me and the photographer took a picture of us outside,” the fit mom explains. “She let me know that night that she did not like that. She said, ‘Mommy, I’ll go to your photo shoot tomorrow, but I do not want my picture taken.’

“I’m like, ‘Understood. I hear your words. Got it,’ ” she adds.

It makes sense that Dewan Tatum would pass her dancing gene on to her daughter, as the activity is more than just a hobby for her — it’s a way of communication she thinks is beautiful, important and respectable.

“Dance is a universal language and whether you know how to dance or grew up training in dance, you have a respect for people who love to dance and it’s also visually very entertaining to watch a great dancer,” she tells WWD. “I think it lights you up in a way that is something everyone connects with.”