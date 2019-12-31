Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Stayed Up 'All Night' with Her 'Puking' Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee are getting an early start on parenting together before their baby-to-be arrives.

In an Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, Dewan, 39, revealed that she and Kazee, 44, had stayed up “all night” with her 6½-year-old daughter Everly, who was sick and “puking.” Dewan shares Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“Anyone else up all night with a puking kid? (Besides @stevekazee) 😂,” a tired Dewan captioned her selfie, which included a sticker that read, “What is sleep?”

On his own Instagram Story, Kazee replied: “Yeah but you look good… me on the other hand.”

“My first up all night with a puking kid,” he added in another post. “I nailed it if I do say so myself. 🤢”

Dewan and Kazee, who started dating in the fall of last year, are currently expecting their first child together. On Sunday, in honor of her show Flirty Dancing‘s series premiere, the Tony-winning actor sang his pregnant girlfriend’s praises on social media, joking that his Instagram had become “basically an @jennadewan fan account.”

“There is a reason for that,” Kazee captioned the series of photos. “That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to.”

“From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, a published author of #gracefullyyou, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me,” the soon-to-be dad continued.

“So yes … I’m proud. Incredibly,” Kazee wrote, concluding, “I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love! ❤️”

Last week, the couple spent their first Christmas holiday together in their new home after spending Thanksgiving together with Everly in November. The actress made sure to share some sweet snaps from their day, including some photos that showed off her baby bump.

“Best gift ever right here ❤️,” she added alongside a photo of her baby bump wrapped in Christmas-themed bows.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Dewan and Kazee’s relationship is “very serious.”

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” the insider said. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”