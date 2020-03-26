Meet Baby Callum! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Officially Introduce 3-Week-Old Newborn Son

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and son Callum Elizabeth Messina

Steve Kazee is introducing his son to the world.

On Wednesday, the new dad, 44, posted a photo of son Callum, whom he and fiancée Jenna Dewan welcomed earlier this month on March 6. In the snapshot, the 3-week-old stares directly into the camera, swaddled in all white.

“This kid already has it all figured out,” Kazee captioned the post on Instagram. “This is definitely not his first go round the cosmic wheel. Say hello to the world Callum Kazee! You certainly know how to make an entrance pal!”

Dewan, 39 — who shares daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum — told PEOPLE about welcoming Callum, born via cesarean section, while one of her go-to soothing songs, the 20-minute “Devi Prayer,” played in the background.

“It’s a very peaceful song,” she said. “It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, ‘If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.’ [Callum] was actually born to that song.”

Image zoom Callum Kazee Elizabeth Messina

The newly minted mom of two said first-time father Kazee was “incredible” throughout the pregnancy and birth.

“It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” recalled Dewan. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful.”

She added: “Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”

Announcing the new addition on Instagram, Dewan posted a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby boy for the first time earlier this month. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she wrote, sharing her son’s birth date and full name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Image zoom Steve Kazee and son Callum Elizabeth Messina

Kazee shared details about the moniker he and Dewan chose for their first child together, beginning a message to his followers on his Instagram Story, “We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … “

The actor went on to write that they were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba.

“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he said. “And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”