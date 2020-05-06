The Sweetest Photos of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Son Callum
He's Here!
Baby Callum made his debut on March 6, 2020, when mom Jenna Dewan welcomed him via cesarean section in Los Angeles.
"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," she captioned his arrival announcement on Instagram, adding, "Welcome to the world you little angel!"
Welcome to the World
Callum is Dewan’s second child — she also shares daughter Everly, 6½, with ex-husband Channing Tatum — and the first for her fiancé, Steve Kazee.
A Peaceful Arrival
Callum arrived to the tune of a song that always puts the newly minted mom-of-two at ease, she told PEOPLE — “The Devi Prayer,” a 20-minute Sanskrit prayer conducive to relaxation and meditation.
“It’s a very peaceful song,” Dewan said. “I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, ‘If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.’ [Callum] was actually born to that song.”
Calm, Cool & Collected
TheGracefully You author told PEOPLE she felt more prepared in welcoming her second child.
“I’d heard this from a lot of people, that there’s something that happens with the second baby, that there’s a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what’s happening,” she explained. “Knowing what’s coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it’s so true.”
Dad's Debut
Kazee was by Dewan's side the entire time, and was “incredible” throughout the entire birth experience, she added.
“It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” Dewan recalled to PEOPLE. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”
Covered in Kisses
The new dad gave Callum a smooch on the forehead in this adorably candid clip.
Family Ties
The couple shared the meaning behind their little one’s full name — Callum Michael Rebel Kazee — with their fans on Kazee’s Instagram Story.
“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … ” the actor wrote, noting that the pair were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba.
“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he said. “And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”
Can't Beat Those Feet
What is it about baby hands and feet that just melts your heart??
Tiny Toes
Clearly the proud parents can't get enough, either.
Breakfast Break
Dewan shared an intimate photo of her breastfeeding baby Callum soon after his arrival, writing that she was "So. Happy."
Snuggle Session
The blissed-out mom also shared a snap of the pair cuddled up in bed, calling it "heaven."
Doting Dad
Dewan documented how the pair take turns with parenting duties, sharing a sweet photo of Kazee kissing their little one. "Early morning shift," she wrote alongside a trophy emoji.
Proud Protectors
The couple’s two dogs, Stella and Cosmo, are ready to nuzzle their new sibling with some puppy love! Dewan shared an adorable snap of the new dad cuddling with baby Callum in bed as their furry friends looked on with some serious puppy eyes.
“When you give the best love, everyone wants in on it 😂,” the Flirty Dancing hostcaptioned the photo, adding, “@stevekazee you are everything ❤️❤️.”
Birthday Mood
"What a wild month it has been," Kazee mused alongside this snap of Callum in an adorable dinosaur-print onesie on his 1-month birthday. "You are gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!"
Precious Moments
Alongside a photo of Callum sleeping on his chest, Kazee shared some particularly apt lyrics from Jim Croce's song "Time in a Bottle."
"If I could save time in a bottle
The first thing that I'd like to do
Is to save every day
'Til eternity passes away
Just to spend them with you."
Hop To It
Callum looked wiped out after celebrating his first Easter with the family — which featured festive onesies and bunny ears, naturally!
Dance Party
Looks like Callum's learning some moves from his mom early on! Dewan, a professional dancer, and daughter Everly got their groove on with the baby boy on April 10 in this video posted to Dewan's Instagram.
Something to Smile About
Kazee knows how to give the people what they want. "I don’t know who needs to see this right now but here you go...," he captioned this smiling shot of his baby boy on Instagram April 16.
Proud Papa
Ready to watch the cutest thing you've seen all day? Are you sure? Okay, hit play.
"My heart literally can't take this," Dewan commented on her fiancé's TikTok video of their little one breaking into a smile as his dad tells him he's proud of him.
Mini Milestone
In honor of Callum’s 2-month birthday, his dad shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.
“My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour,” Kazee wrote, referencing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything. I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!”
Reaching New Heights
Dewan held up her baby love in celebration of changing from “sweatpants to a dress” while social distancing at home amid the ongoing public health crisis on April 29.