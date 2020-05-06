The Sweetest Photos of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Son Callum

By Sophie Dodd
May 06, 2020 11:40 AM

1 of 21

He's Here!

Baby Callum made his debut on March 6, 2020, when mom Jenna Dewan welcomed him via cesarean section in Los Angeles. 

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond," she captioned his arrival announcement on Instagram, adding, "Welcome to the world you little angel!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Welcome to the World

Elizabeth Messina

Callum is Dewan’s second child — she also shares daughter Everly, 6½, with ex-husband Channing Tatum — and the first for her fiancé, Steve Kazee.  

3 of 21

A Peaceful Arrival

Elizabeth Messina

Callum arrived to the tune of a song that always puts the newly minted mom-of-two at ease, she told PEOPLE — “The Devi Prayer,” a 20-minute Sanskrit prayer conducive to relaxation and meditation.

“It’s a very peaceful song,” Dewan said. “I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, ‘If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.’ [Callum] was actually born to that song.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Calm, Cool & Collected

Jenna Dewan Instagram

TheGracefully You author told PEOPLE she felt more prepared in welcoming her second child.

“I’d heard this from a lot of people, that there’s something that happens with the second baby, that there’s a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what’s happening,” she explained. “Knowing what’s coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it’s so true.”

Advertisement

5 of 21

Dad's Debut

Elizabeth Messina

Kazee was by Dewan's side the entire time, and was “incredible” throughout the entire birth experience, she added.

“It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” Dewan recalled to PEOPLE. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”

6 of 21

Covered in Kisses

The new dad gave Callum a smooch on the forehead in this adorably candid clip. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Family Ties

Steve Kazee/Instagram

The couple shared the meaning behind their little one’s full name — Callum Michael Rebel Kazee — with their fans on Kazee’s Instagram Story.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … ” the actor wrote, noting that the pair were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba.

“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he said. “And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Can't Beat Those Feet

Jenna Dewan/INSTAGRAM

What is it about baby hands and feet that just melts your heart?? 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Tiny Toes

Steve Kazee/instagram

Clearly the proud parents can't get enough, either. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Breakfast Break

Jenna Dewan/INSTAGRAM

Dewan shared an intimate photo of her breastfeeding baby Callum soon after his arrival, writing that she was "So. Happy." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Snuggle Session

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

The blissed-out mom also shared a snap of the pair cuddled up in bed, calling it "heaven." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Doting Dad

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Dewan documented how the pair take turns with parenting duties, sharing a sweet photo of Kazee kissing their little one. "Early morning shift," she wrote alongside a trophy emoji. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Proud Protectors

Jenna Dewan Instagram

The couple’s two dogs, Stella and Cosmo, are ready to nuzzle their new sibling with some puppy love! Dewan shared an adorable snap of the new dad cuddling with baby Callum in bed as their furry friends looked on with some serious puppy eyes. 

“When you give the best love, everyone wants in on it 😂,” the Flirty Dancing hostcaptioned the photo, adding, “@stevekazee you are everything ❤️❤️.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Birthday Mood

Steve Kazzi/Instagram; Inset: Getty Images

"What a wild month it has been," Kazee mused alongside this snap of Callum in an adorable dinosaur-print onesie on his 1-month birthday. "You are gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Precious Moments

Steve Kazee/Instagram

Alongside a photo of Callum sleeping on his chest, Kazee shared some particularly apt lyrics from Jim Croce's song "Time in a Bottle." 

"If I could save time in a bottle
The first thing that I'd like to do
Is to save every day
'Til eternity passes away
Just to spend them with you."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Hop To It

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Callum looked wiped out after celebrating his first Easter with the family — which featured festive onesies and bunny ears, naturally! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Dance Party

Looks like Callum's learning some moves from his mom early on! Dewan, a professional dancer, and daughter Everly got their groove on with the baby boy on April 10 in this video posted to Dewan's Instagram.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Something to Smile About

Steve Kazee/Instagram

Kazee knows how to give the people what they want. "I don’t know who needs to see this right now but here you go...," he captioned this smiling shot of his baby boy on Instagram April 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Proud Papa

Ready to watch the cutest thing you've seen all day? Are you sure? Okay, hit play. 

"My heart literally can't take this," Dewan commented on her fiancé's TikTok video of their little one breaking into a smile as his dad tells him he's proud of him. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Mini Milestone

Steve Kazee/Instagram

In honor of Callum’s 2-month birthday, his dad shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram. 

“My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour,” Kazee wrote, referencing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything. I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!”

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Reaching New Heights

Dewan held up her baby love in celebration of changing from “sweatpants to a dress” while social distancing at home amid the ongoing public health crisis on April 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

  • By Sophie Dodd
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com