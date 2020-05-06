The Sweetest Photos of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Son Callum

The couple shared the meaning behind their little one’s full name — Callum Michael Rebel Kazee — with their fans on Kazee’s Instagram Story.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … ” the actor wrote, noting that the pair were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba.

“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he said. “And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”