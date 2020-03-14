Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee Rave About 1-Week-Old Son as She Jokes 'Social Quarantine at Its Finest'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Steve Kazee is doing his part when it comes to helping fiancée Jenna Dewan with their newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel.

Over the weekend, Dewan and Kazee both shared some adorable footage of their 1-week-old child. In one photo from Friday night, the new mom shared a selfie with her son cradled up against her chest, captioning it “heaven” with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story.

The next morning, the Flirty Dancing host, 39, shared a heartwarming photo of Kazee taking care of Callum during the “early morning shift.” The new dad could be seen sweetly kissing his newborn in the photo.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Kazee, a Tony-winning actor and singer, 44, then posted a video on his own Instagram Story, sharing some footage of his son’s tiny foot.

Dewan also uploaded a selfie on Friday featuring a friend holding little Callum. “Social quarantine at its finest,” Dewan had written over the photo, later correcting it to “social distancing #babybrain,” in reference to the global coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Steve Kazee Reveals How He and Jenna Dewan Chose Their Newborn Son’s Meaningful Name

The couple welcomed Callum on March 7. The couple shared the news of his arrival on Instagram with the actress posting a black-and-white portrait of herself holding her newborn for the first time.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she captioned the image, before sharing her son’s name and birth date.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee captioned a photo of Callum’s tiny hand.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photo of Her Breastfeeding Newborn Son Callum: ‘So Happy’

Earlier this week, Kazee explained the meaning behind Callum’s unique name, after receiving a lot of questions from fans about the moniker they chose.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … “ he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kazee went on to write that he and Dewan were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.”

Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba. “I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel.”

Image zoom Steve Kazee/instagram

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement last month, sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss and the actress showing off her gold-banded engagement ring that actress and Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan captioned her post, while her new fiancé quoted the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars in his, writing in part, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”