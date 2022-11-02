Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Dress as Piñatas with Superhero Kids in Sweet Family Halloween Photo

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee enjoyed a night out on Halloween trick-or-treating with Callum, 2, and Everly, 9

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on November 2, 2022 04:47 PM
Jenna Dewan Shares Family Halloween
Photo: Jenna Dewan/instagram

Jenna Dewan was feeling festive this Halloween!

On Tuesday, the Step Up star, 41, shared photos on Instagram from her Halloween with her two kids — son Callum Michael, 2, and daughter Everly, 9, — and fiancé Steve Kazee.

"🪅 🪅 🧝🏽‍♀️🕷 Trick or Treat Halloween success!" she captioned the series of shots, which begins with Dewan posing solo in her piñata costume and later revealing that Kazee matches her.

The "Cutest. Day. Ever." saw Callum dressed as Spider-Man, while Everly's costume entailed a red marching-band style coat with a cape.

"I will now sleep for a week straight," Dewan joked, to conclude her caption.

In a video shared from their trick-or-treating, Everly can be seen sweetly keeping an eye on her little brother.

Earlier this summer, Dewan was emotional as she saw Everly — whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum — head off to sleepaway camp for the first time.

"Then one day she grows up and wants to go to sleepaway camp 🥺❤️🙏🏻," Dewan wrote as Everly holds up a peace sign while standing in front of the bus.

In a sweet picture of Everly saying goodbye to her brother, Dewan shared, "She asked for 20 hugs from Callum 🥰"

Dewan also included a cute photo of Everly's "cheering crew," which included her mom, Kazee and Callum. After saying their farewells, Dewan shared a final picture of herself crying, admitting she "held it together until the car 😭😂."

Everly and Callum
Jenna Dewan Instagram

In June, Tatum talked about co-parenting with Dewan when asked about the possibility of their daughter getting involved in the entertainment industry.

"Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one. It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist," he told PEOPLE.

"I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life," he continued. "And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there's a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world."

