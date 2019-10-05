Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Cuddle Up During First Red Carpet Appearance Since Pregnancy News

Parents-to-be’s night out!

On Friday, Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee attended the WWE’s 20th celebration in Los Angeles, which marked their first red carpet appearance together since announcing their pregnancy.

The couple was all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet, wearing coordinating black ensembles — and in one sweet photo-op, Kazee affectionately put his hand on Dewan’s stomach.

The dancer and actress, 38, showed off just a hint of her baby bump in a plunging belted black gown, which she accessorized with a pair of heels and a very blingy necklace.

Meanwhile, the Broadway star wore a patterned black and white top with a pair of black pants.

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Broadimage/Shutterstock

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jena Dewan Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The pregnant star also shared a few behind the scenes snaps of the couple from the night, which was held to celebrate the premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.

In one selfie, the pair sit side-by-side in the car on their way to the event, as Kazee appears to show off his best fighting face.

“Guess where we’re going again,” she wrote alongside the shot.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed that Dewan and Kazee are expecting their first child together last month, with the couple telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Hours after the big reveal, the actress shared the first glimpse of her baby bump in a sweet post on Instagram, showing her snuggling with 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she captioned the cozy shot. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Meanwhile, father-to-be Kazee called the moment something he has “waited my entire life for” as he praised his girlfriend of nearly two years for everything that she has brought into his life.

“Well … the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” he wrote alongside a photo of Dewan smiling and cradling her bump.

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine … her beautiful daughter,” he continued. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it.”

“I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child,” he went on, before sweetly adding, “I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”