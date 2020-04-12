Baby's First Easter! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Celebrate Holiday with 5-Week-Old Son Callum

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Baby Callum’s first Easter!

On Sunday, Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee shared a sweet glimpse at their Easter celebration while self-isolating together. In the snapshots, the parents opened Easter baskets with their 5-week-old son Callum Michael Rebel and Dewan’s daughter Everly, 6, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan, 39, began sharing some behind-the-scenes moments of the family’s holiday late on Saturday night as she hid Easter eggs around the house. “Tired AF Easter bunny,” she wrote atop a selfie shared on her Instagram Story. “No filter can help this.”

But the work was worth it. On Sunday the mother of two shared the fruits of her labor: two impressive Easter baskets for Everly and Callum.

Dewan also posted a photo of the special note that Everly received from the “Easter Bunny,” who thanked her for the “bountiful eggs” she had previously decorated. In another slide, Dewan showed off Everly’s new shoes as her daughter twirled for the camera.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Dewan’s Instagram Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Kazee, 44, made a cameo on Dewan’s story, taking a selfie with a bunny filter. “I’ve got a rabbit on my head,” the actor said to the camera.

Dewan also shared a photo of herself — wearing a headband with bunny ears — and holding little Callum. “Outfit,” she wrote atop the sweet photo.

The Easter holiday is the first Dewan and Kazee got to spend with their newborn child. In honor of Callum turning 1-month-old last week, the first-time dad posted a snuggly photo of the baby, reflecting on the “wild” month now in the books.

Image zoom Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan/Instagram

“One month old today! What a wild month it has been,” Kazee captioned the post, which showed Callum sleeping in an adorable dinosaur onesie. “You are gift from the universe! Daddy loves you!”

Dewan lovingly wrote in the comment section: “The most glorious adorable stinkin cute gift ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

During novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the couple —who got engaged in February — has hunkered down at home, caring for their newborn and passing the time with fun family activities.

“I was planning to nest at home and spend really good quality time with our new baby, so not much of that has changed,” Dewan recently told PEOPLE. “I like to hole up at home and really enjoy this time together and not go out in the world too much.”

“The difference is we’re not having many visitors,” she continued. “Things like FaceTime and Skype and Marco Polo and all these wonderful technological advancements are really great because people are still getting to see Callum.”

As for wedding planning, their nuptial preparations are currently sidelined as they put their newly expanded family first and foremost.

“We have not started any planning yet,” said Dewan. “Right now we’re enjoying our new life of parenthood and soaking up this gorgeous newborn. We’ll get there when we get there.”

And though she knew he’d be a great dad, the Flirty Dancing host said she was “blown away” by how naturally fatherhood came to Kazee.

“I knew he had this gift because I’ve gotten to see him be incredible with my daughter,” she said. “But seeing him with a newborn and the gentleness he has, just watching him look into Callum’s eyes and sing to him and hold him — he really just embraced it in a way that I was pretty blown away by.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.