Jenna Dewan Says Son Callum, 10 Months, Laughs When She Dances: 'Funniest Thing That Ever Happened'

The actress/dancer tells Women's Health about parenting her two kids and feeling "more grounded in my body"

Jenna Dewan found the best way to entertain her new addition: demonstrating her best dance moves!

The dancer/actress, 40, opens up to Women's Health for the magazine's March issue, sharing details about the fun at-home dance party she has with her kids. Dewan shares son Callum Michael with fiancé Steve Kazee, as well as daughter Everly, 7, with ex Channing Tatum.

"I'm always dancing, even in the kitchen. Callum laughs and smiles when I dance, especially when I give him a good hair whip. It's as if it's the funniest thing that ever happened," she says. "And Evie's always like, 'Dance party time!' "

Dewan also recalls having her second child early last year, just as pandemic lockdowns started becoming the new normal. She says she was in a "postpartum-haze bubble, then a week later, everything just shut down."

"It was new. It was different. It was kind of scary. But we were all in it together," she says, adding, "I had this grand idea that with this baby, I'm going to have friends and family over all the time. Talk about expectations and having to surrender."

Dewan explains that she's someone used to "following the flow" and she can tell "when I'm swimming upstream and fighting it." She says time in isolation has helped her pause and reset in a new way.

"I've learned for the very first time what it means to actually be quiet. I've never been a homebody, and I love it," she says.

Dewan also mused about turning 40 back in December, saying she's "excited" for what's left to unfold in her life.

"I feel better in my skin. I feel more grounded in my body," says Dewan. "I feel excited for this next decade and what is available to create. Even in this crazy year, I still have that feeling."