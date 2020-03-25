Jenna Dewan Shares Callum's Sweet Birth Story, Including Sanskrit Prayer Song: 'It Was Beautiful'

Image zoom Elizabeth Messina

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee‘s new baby Callum Michael Rebel arrived with impeccable musical timing.

Callum, born via cesarean section on March 6 in Los Angeles, entered the world while one of his mother’s favorite soothing songs was playing in the background — “The Devi Prayer,” a 20-minute Sanskrit prayer conducive to relaxation and meditation.

“It’s a very peaceful song,” Dewan, 39, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, ‘If I ever start to look like I’m getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that.’ He was actually born to that song.”

Dewan and Kazee, 44, shared several exclusive photos of their newly-expanded family with PEOPLE, taken by photographer Elizabeth Messina.

Image zoom Steve Kazee and son Callum Elizabeth Messina

Dewan, who also has a daughter Everly, 6, with ex husband Channing Tatum, says that she felt very prepared and present for Callum’s birth.

“I’d heard this from a lot of people, that there’s something that happens with the second baby, that there’s a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what’s happening,” she says. “Knowing what’s coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it’s so true.”

She also says fiancé and first-time father Kazee was “incredible” throughout the entire experience.

“It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” Dewan recalls. “He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and son Callum Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Dewan and Kazee originally met in passing six years ago, but didn’t officially connect and begin dating until six months after Dewan and ex husband Tatum separated in 2018. Dewan told PEOPLE their connection was “instant” and the relationship took her “by complete storm.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together nearly one year after they started dating, and in February they got engaged after Kazee proposed to Dewan at her baby shower.

