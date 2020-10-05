Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Snap of Her 6-Month-Old Son Callum: 'Focus on the Love'

Jenna Dewan is loving every minute spent with her little boy.

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, the 39-year-old actress and dancer shared a shot where she posed happily beside her 6-month-old son, Callum Michael Rebel, as the two enjoyed a day by the pool together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holding her infant son close to her as the pair both smiled at each other, Dewan donned a black top with a long and lightly colored bathing suit cover-up, as she captioned her post, "Focus on the love," alongside two red heart emojis.

A slew of Dewan's famous friends wrote in the comment section of the post, including Kimberly Van Der Beek, who said, "Pumpkin and his goddess mama," as Kelly Ripa commented a simple pair of two heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dewan — who welcomed her son into the world with her fiancé Steve Kazee in March — has been using social media amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to document time spent with her baby boy as he continues to grow.

In August, Dewan and her Broadway beau, 44, proved that Callum may have inherited his Tony-winning dad's love for music in a video Kazee previously shared to his Instagram Story.

The cute footage began with Callum seated on what is presumably Dewan's lap as Kazee worked the camera. After he is heard sweetly saying to his son, "What? Tell me," the baby boy hit a button on the play guitar in front of him — which emitted a fun little tune that brought a big smile to Callum's face.

"Baby's first riff," Kazee wrote on top of the video. "Takes after his daddy!"

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan/instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Shares Callum's Sweet Birth Story, Including Sanskrit Prayer Song

Last month, Dewan said that Kazee has been "the most incredible father" to their son as she reflected on their time together during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going...This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING," she wrote at the time.

"He is on his third night of taking the night shift with Callum so I can get rest," Dewan shared. "He is sexy fatherhood personified."

The actress, who is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly, went on to express how grateful she has been to have Kazee around during this time.

"What a wild ride this past year has been and I find myself feeling absolute gratitude we've been given this time together, to laugh, to work through all the inevitable triggers of quarantine + newborn," she wrote, "and to still want nothing more than to sit on your lap and love you hard❤️."