Jenna Dewan Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughter Everly as She Learns Irish Dance: 'She Loves It'

Jenna Dewan's daughter is following in her dancing footsteps!

While chatting with PEOPLE at the launch party for her new curated collection at DSW on Tuesday, Dewan, 41, shared that her daughter Everly, 8, has found a new passion for Irish dance.

"Everly has been obsessed with Irish legends, folklore, music, for her entire life. Fairies, all of it," Dewan says of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum. "I showed her Riverdance and she was just like, 'I want to do this, Mom, find me a place.' "

"So I found this woman [at] Celtic Irish Dance Academy in Burbank. We were there last week and she loves it but it's hard," says Dewan. "I'm so proud of her for keeping with it. She's picking it up real quick."

While the Step Up star, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Callum Michael with fiancé Steve Kazee, says she's continuing to support her daughter's passion, she doesn't "want to get too excited because I don't want her to get too pushed into it."

"I'm nervous that she'll fall out of love with it so I'm like, 'Yes, good, we're in a good place now,' " she adds.

Dewan also reveals that Everly recently took a trip to Ireland with Tatum and "absolutely loved it."

"I think they did a fairy, magical scavenger hunt and she was obsessed," she says.

Earlier this month, Dewan took her daughter to see Irish music group Celtic Woman in concert and shared photos from their night out on Instagram.

"Evie met her idols last night and I'm not sure she will ever recover 🤩 Thank you @celticwomanofficial for the incredible concert AND for teaching her some new Irish dancing moves!" the actress wrote alongside photos and videos from the event.

"Evie has always loved everything Irish, especially the music and most recently Irish dancing…you have MADE this little girls early birthday dream come true!" she raved. "We had the absolute best time ☘️ ❤️💫"

Jenna Dewan

In between mom and work duties, Dewan was hard at work curating her new DSW collection, which features a range of strappy heels, sandals and sneakers all under $150.

"It's all about finding a shoe for every person," she says. "One that's versatile and comfortable to wear if you're running around town, and one that's a shoe to go out in with your girlfriends or on a first date. I wanted something for everyone."

As to what pair in her collection she finds herself constantly grabbing, Dewan says it's the Blaken Pump by Kelly & Kate (she wore them for her DSW dinner in silver).