"I held it together until the car," Jenna Dewan wrote after saying goodbye to her little girl

Jenna Dewan Tears Up After Sending Daughter Everly, 9, Off to Sleepaway Camp for First Time

Jenna Dewan is going to miss her little girl as she heads off to her first summer at camp.

On Sunday, the Step Up star, 41, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of her and fiancé Steve Kazee as well as their 2-year-old son Callum Michael saying goodbye to Everly before she gets on a bus to drive to camp. Dewan shares her 9-year-old daughter with ex Channing Tatum.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Then one day she grows up and wants to go to sleepaway camp 🥺❤️🙏🏻," Dewan wrote as Everly holds up a peace sign while standing in front of the bus.

In a sweet picture of Everly saying goodbye to her brother, Dewan shared, "She asked for 20 hugs from Callum 🥰"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly leaves for summer camp Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly leaves for summer camp Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly leaves for summer camp

Left: Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram Center: Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram Right: Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Dewan also included a cute photo of Everly's "cheering crew," which included her mom, Kazee and Callum. After saying their farewells, Dewan shared a final picture of herself crying, admitting she "held it together until the car 😭😂."

In May, Dewan spoke to PEOPLE about one of her daughter's newfound passions: Irish dance.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram

"Everly has been obsessed with Irish legends, folklore, music, for her entire life. Fairies, all of it," Dewan said of her daughter. "I showed her Riverdance and she was just like, 'I want to do this, Mom, find me a place.' "

"So I found this woman [at] Celtic Irish Dance Academy in Burbank. We were there last week and she loves it but it's hard," added Dewan. "I'm so proud of her for keeping with it. She's picking it up real quick."

While the Dancing with the Stars alum said she's continuing to support her daughter's passion, she doesn't "want to get too excited because I don't want her to get too pushed into it."

"I'm nervous that she'll fall out of love with it so I'm like, 'Yes, good, we're in a good place now,' " she added.

Dewan also revealed that Everly recently took a trip to Ireland with Tatum and "absolutely loved it."