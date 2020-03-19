Jenna Dewan Shares 'Damn You're a Good Mother' Selfie Nearly Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Jenna Dewan is a proud mama!

On Wednesday, the Flirty Dancing host, 39, shared a motivational mommy selfie nearly two weeks after she and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel.

In the photo, Dewan shows off her graphic tee that reads “Damn You’re A Good Mother!” as she smiles for the mirror shot.

“Quarantine chic errday,” she captioned the selfie, completing her cozy look with a pair of dark sweatpants.

New dad Kazee was quick to comment on Dewan’s post, writing, “Shirt don’t lie! ❤️”

And while Kazee isn’t posing in his own “good father” T-shirt, the Tony-winning actor, 44, has appeared to enjoy his time easing into fatherhood.

Over the weekend, Dewan and Kazee both shared some adorable footage of their 1-week-old child with the Step Up star posting a heartwarming photo of Kazee taking care of Callum during the “early morning shift.” In the photo, the proud new father could be seen sweetly kissing his newborn son.

Kazee then posted a video on his own Instagram Story, sharing a clip of his son’s tiny foot.

The couple welcomed Callum on March 6 and shared the news of his arrival on Instagram with the actress posting a black-and-white portrait of herself holding her newborn for the first time.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she captioned the image, before sharing her son’s name and birth date.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee captioned a photo of Callum’s little hand.

Earlier this week, Kazee explained the meaning behind Callum’s unique name, after receiving a lot of questions from fans about the moniker.

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … “ he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kazee shared with his followers that he and Dewan were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.”

Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba.

“I wanted a way to honor my mother,” he said. “Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel.”