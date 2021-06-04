Jenna Dewan Shares Rare Throwback Shot of Daughter Everly as a Baby: 'I Love Being a Mama'

Jenna Dewan is remembering her early days with her little girl.

On Thursday, the actress, 40, posted an adorable throwback picture to Instagram of her daughter Everly, now 8, when she was a baby. Dewan, who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, seldom shares pictures of her daughter, especially as a baby.

In the shot, Dewan is getting her hair styled while baby Everly sits on her lap and plays with a hair roller. The little girl also has a roller in her hair to curl her short locks.

"Look at this #tbt my phone just showed me..! What a slice of life here," Dewan writes. "I love being a mama ❤️😭"

Several of Dewan's friends commented on the post, gushing over the cute photo.

"I tried to double like that it's so cute," Katharine Foster wrote while Nikki Reed added, "Can't handle this 😍"

Kate Mara replied, "😭the best" and actress Odette Annable left a string of heart-eye emojis.

Back in April, Dewan, who also shares son Callum Michael Rebel, 15 months, with fiancé Steve Kazee, took Everly to the salon for a girls' day, as she got the "best highlights" from colorist Matt Rez, who also gave Everly purple tips.

Dewan shared a cute selfie with her oldest child on Instagram, along with some photos of the finished products. "Evie got her dream of washout purple tips and I got my dream of having my hair colored and highlighted after a full year of being my own colorist at home," she wrote in the caption.

Dewan later enjoyed some quality time with her son Callum as Everly played on a toy piano. "This toe point tho," she wrote, pointing out that her baby boy appeared to have inherited her dancing form.

Dewan celebrated Callum's first birthday in March, sharing a sweet tribute to Instagram. "The fact that this little angel baby is one years old today is blowing my mind," Dewan wrote.

"Callum, you came in to this world and changed it the instant you were here…you brought with you pure joy, pure love and a little spark of the divine that I have a feeling will never leave," she added. "You bring everyone around you together like the bright shining sun and we all want to bask in it all day. It is an absolute gift and honor to be your mommy."