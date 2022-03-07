Jenna Dewan Shares Photos From Son Callum's Basketball-Themed Birthday Party: 'Our Little Baller'

"Meet your future recruit," the Step Up star writes on Instagram, referencing her 2-year-old son and college basketball team the Kentucky Wildcats

Jenna Dewan's little guy had a slam dunk of a birthday party!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Step Up star, 41, shared a series of photos and videos from son Callum's basketball-themed bash in honor of his second birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the adorable clips, Callum, whom Dewan shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, shows off his athletic skills as he shoots a basketball into a mini hoop.

His celebration also included a Kentucky Wildcats-themed cake with his name on it and an extravagant balloon display.

"It was only apt that we had a basketball themed birthday for our little baller 💙," Dewan captioned the sweet post. "@kentuckymbb meet your future recruit! Swipe -> for my little man's highlight reel 🏀"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dewan was previously married to actor Channing Tatum from 2009 to 2019 and the former couple share 8-year-old daughter Everly.

In September, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the unbreakable bond her kids share, despite her worry over their 6½ year age gap.

"I was always wondering with the age difference if it was going to be easy to connect, or a little bit more challenging to connect," she said of her firstborn. "But they really connected right off the bat and she adores him. He idolizes her."