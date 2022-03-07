Jenna Dewan Shares Photos From Son Callum's Basketball-Themed Birthday Party: 'Our Little Baller'

"Meet your future recruit," the Step Up star writes on Instagram, referencing her 2-year-old son and college basketball team the Kentucky Wildcats
By Natasha Dado March 07, 2022 12:49 PM
Credit: Jenna Dewan/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Jenna Dewan's little guy had a slam dunk of a birthday party!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Step Up star, 41, shared a series of photos and videos from son Callum's basketball-themed bash in honor of his second birthday.

In the adorable clips, Callum, whom Dewan shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, shows off his athletic skills as he shoots a basketball into a mini hoop.

His celebration also included a Kentucky Wildcats-themed cake with his name on it and an extravagant balloon display.

"It was only apt that we had a basketball themed birthday for our little baller 💙," Dewan captioned the sweet post. "@kentuckymbb meet your future recruit! Swipe -> for my little man's highlight reel 🏀"

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Shares Her Favorite Photos with 8-Year-Old Daughter Everly: 'She's Pure Magic'

Dewan was previously married to actor Channing Tatum from 2009 to 2019 and the former couple share 8-year-old daughter Everly.

In September, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the unbreakable bond her kids share, despite her worry over their 6½ year age gap.

"I was always wondering with the age difference if it was going to be easy to connect, or a little bit more challenging to connect," she said of her firstborn. "But they really connected right off the bat and she adores him. He idolizes her."

"They're just a lot of fun together," added Dewan. "And she plays with him, she's good helping me with him. They love sharing each other's food. I mean, they're just constantly together and it's adorable."

