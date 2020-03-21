Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photo of Steve Kazee Cuddling Baby Son as Their Dogs Adorably Look on

A house full of love!

On Friday, Jenna Dewan shared a sweet photo of her fiancé Steve Kazee cuddling in bed with their newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel, as the couple’s two dogs, Stella and Cosmo, looked on with some serious puppy eyes.

“When you give the best love, everyone wants in on it 😂,” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, captioned the candid shot.

She added in a sweet note to the doting dad, “@stevekazee you are everything ❤️❤️.”

Dewan and Kazee, 44, welcomed Callum on March 6. The proud parents shared the news of his arrival on Instagram with the actress posting a black-and-white portrait of herself holding her baby boy for the first time.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Receives Massive Gift Basket from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos After Welcoming Son

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she captioned the image, before sharing her son’s name and birth date.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee, 44, captioned a photo of Callum’s tiny hand.

Dewan is also mom to daughter Everly, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Last week, Kazee — a Tony-winning actor and singer — explained the meaning behind the baby boy’s unique name after receiving questions from fans about the moniker.

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan WWE

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Shares ‘Damn You’re a Good Mother’ Selfie Nearly Two Weeks After Giving Birth

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … “ he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kazee went on to write that he and Dewan were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.”

Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba. “I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he said.

Over the weekend, Dewan and Kazee both shared some adorable footage of the newborn with the Step Up star posting a heartwarming photo of Kazee taking care of Callum during the “early morning shift.” In the photo, the proud new father could be seen sweetly kissing his newborn son.

Image zoom Steve Kazee Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Image zoom Baby Callum Steve Kazee/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Kazee then posted a video on his own Instagram Story, sharing a clip of his son’s tiny foot.

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement last month, sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss and the World of Dance host showing off her gold-banded engagement ring that Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan captioned her post, while Kazee quoted the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars in his, writing in part, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”