Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photo of Her Breastfeeding Newborn Son Callum: 'So Happy'

Baby bliss!

On Tuesday, Jenna Dewan shared a sweet selfie of herself breastfeeding her newborn son Callum Michael Rebel.

“So. Happy,” Dewan, 39, wrote over the photo on her Instagram Stories, which shows her little one eating as the Step Up star smiles softly at the camera.

Dewan also shared a photo of her baby son’s tiny feet resting on a bed as it rained in Los Angeles.

“My favorite weather,” Dewan wrote over a video of rain pouring outside her window.

Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed baby Callum — their first child together — on Friday, March 6.

Dewan is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Sharing the news of Callum’s arrival, Dewan posted a black-and-white snapshot of herself holding her newborn for the first time.

Dewan wrote, “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” before sharing her son’s birth date and full name: Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee captioned a shot of Callum’s tiny hand.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won the Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway production Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months” and that the Flirty Dancing host was “very happy” in her new relationship.

Then, PEOPLE confirmed Dewan’s pregnancy this past September, with the couple telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

In October 2019, the then-parents-to-be posed for a photo spread with PEOPLE, when Dewan shared that there “was excitement all around” upon learning of her pregnancy — especially for Everly!

The couple was seen moving into a new home together on the actress’s 39th birthday in December. Kazee confirmed the news the same day in his sweet birthday post for Dewan.

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement last month, sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️,” the Step Up actress captioned her post.

In his own post’s caption, Kazee quoted the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen / When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”