Jenna Dewan Shares Her Favorite Photos with 8-Year-Old Daughter Everly: 'She's Pure Magic'

Jenna Dewan is cherishing the special moments with daughter Everly.

On Friday, The Rookie actress, 41, shared a pair of black-and-white pictures of herself and her oldest child on Instagram, calling them some of her "favorite photos."

"These are some of my favorite photos of Evie and I. She's pure magic.✨," the proud mom of two captioned the shots.

In the first photo, the mother-daughter duo — who sported identical hairstyles — appeared to be having arts and crafts time, while the second shot showed the pair from years prior. In the throwback snap, Dewan had her eyes closed while she cradled a younger Everly.

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba gushed over the adorable photos in the comment section, writing, "Love these!!!!❤️❤️❤️."

Dewan, who shares 8-year-old Everly with ex Channing Tatum, is also mom to 22-month-old son Callum Michael with fiancé Steve Kazee.

In September, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the unbreakable bond the two siblings share, despite her worry over their 6 ½ year age gap.

"I was always wondering with the age difference if it was going to be easy to connect, or a little bit more challenging to connect," she said of her firstborn. "But they really connected right off the bat and she adores him. He idolizes her."

"They're just a lot of fun together," added Dewan. "And she plays with him, she's good helping me with him. They love sharing each other's food. I mean, they're just constantly together and it's adorable."

The bond between the siblings is so tight, Dewan said little Callum's first word wasn't 'mama' or 'dada' but a form of his big sister's name.