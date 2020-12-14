Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Photo of 9-Month-Old Son Callum's Baby Teeth Growing in

Callum Michael Rebel's teeth are coming in!

On Sunday, Jenna Dewan uploaded a sweet snap of her 9-month-old baby boy flashing a smile on her Instagram Story, showing off his adorable bottom baby teeth.

She captioned the photo, "I can't," with a series of emojis, including a crying emoji and a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

The Step Up star, 40, and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their son together in March. Callum is Dewan's second child, as the dancer is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly Tatum with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In August, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about giving birth on March 6, just "a week before the world was crazy" with COVID-19.

"I had to remember that I needed to look after myself too, during this whole process," Dewan said at the time. "I’ve been trying to find time for centering and balance with meditation. That’s been hugely important after having a baby. You kind of come back into yourself and take some me time."

She admitted that the last few months have been filled with ups and downs for her family of four, as they continue to navigate the pandemic.

"It's funny because having a baby is its own form of a quarantine in a sense," Dewan said. "There's just a real grounding and hominess that happens after a baby anyway, but not being able to have family members and friends come visit was tough."

"Also just the inherent stress that you are picking up on. Just seeing what’s happening in the world was the biggest challenge for me after having him," she added. "But it’s been an incredible family bonding time for all of us. We’ve been in the house with anything else distracting us, so that’s been a blessing."

Earlier this month, the Tamara star celebrated her 40th birthday, spending the day with Kazee and her two children. She told her fans it was the "perfect" celebration after the past year.

"As much as i would’ve loved to celebrate this milestone birthday with a wild bash amongst all of our friends and family ... we are in the middle of a pandemic," Dewan wrote on Instagram. "And i care deeply about other peoples lives. So instead, i celebrated at home with Steve, Evie and Callum and it was PERFECT💓💓."