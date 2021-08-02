The mother of two also revealed she had "a lot of postpartum anxiety" after welcoming her daughter Everly in 2013

Jenna Dewan Says Ex Channing Tatum 'Wasn't Available' for Weeks After Daughter Everly's Birth

Jenna Dewan is opening up about her early struggles with parenthood.

The Step Up actress, 40, appeared on Monday's episode of Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby where she discussed the difficulty of being away from ex-husband Channing Tatum in the weeks after giving birth to their daughter Everly, 8, in 2013.

After the birth, Dewan, who also shares 16-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel with fiancé Steve Kazee, said she continued to work and travel with the then-newborn. Tatum, however, "wasn't available" for some time due to his work schedule.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks," she shared.

The star explained how balancing motherhood and her work was "really hard," especially as she was on set for "long hours."

"I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult," the mother of two added.

Dewan also revealed that she had "a lot of postpartum anxiety" at the time.

"It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day," she recalled. "I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

As for her experience with her second child, Dewan remembered the time as being "so grounded."

"Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different," she said of raising baby Callum with Kazee amid the coronavirus pandemic.