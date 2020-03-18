Jenna Dewan Receives Massive Gift Basket from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos After Welcoming Son

Jenna Dewan‘s son may only be a week old, but he’s already being showered with gifts thanks to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos!

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Dewan, 39, showed off the massive gift basket the couple had sent her following the birth of her newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel.

Tagging Ripa, 48, and Consuelos, 48, in the post, the Flirty Dancing host wrote in the caption, “Ahhhhh THANK YOU!!!”

Goodies in the package appear to include various baby clothes adorably adorned with animal designs. An elephant plushie and book can also be seen sitting inside the large gift basket, as well as a pair of baby shoes and a knitted cardigan.

Gift basket from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Jenna Dewan, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

Dewan welcomed Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6. The couple shared the news of his arrival on Instagram with the actress posting a black-and-white portrait of herself holding her newborn for the first time.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️,” she captioned the image, before sharing her son’s name and birth date.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee, 44, captioned a photo of Callum’s tiny hand.

Last week, Kazee — a Tony-winning actor and singer — explained the meaning behind the baby boy’s unique name after receiving questions from fans about the moniker.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan

“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things … “ he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kazee went on to write that he and Dewan were inspired to call their son Callum, which means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.”

Michael is Kazee’s middle name, and Rebel was chosen in honor of his mother Reba. “I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” he said.

On Friday, Dewan updated fans on how the family has been holding up amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, uploading a selfie featuring a friend holding little Callum. “Social quarantine at its finest,” Dewan had written over the photo, later correcting it to “social distancing #babybrain.”

Jenna Dewan

Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement last month, sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss and the World of Dance host showing off her gold-banded engagement ring that Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart ❤️,” Dewan captioned her post, while Kazee quoted the song “Let It Breathe” by Water Liars in his, writing in part, “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”