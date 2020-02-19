Inside Pregnant Jenna Dewan's 'Whimsical' Nursery — with Touches from 'Little Helper' Everly

For Jenna Dewan, the nesting period is a family affair.

The star — who says she’s “feeling pretty good” in the final weeks of her pregnancy — takes PEOPLE inside the serene new nursery she created in collaboration with fiancé Steve Kazee and her 6½-year-old daughter Everly.

The actress, 39, and the Tony Award-winner, 44, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.

“We wanted a calm, neutral, chic and peaceful feeling to the nursery,” Dewan tells PEOPLE. “Loved the white, gray and black palette with touches of whimsical gold and playful animal icons.”

One of the most important aspects of the nursery for the Flirty Dancing host was the Pottery Barn Kids‘ line of GREENGUARD-certified nontoxic products, which are screened for thousands of chemicals to help create a less-polluted environment for newborns.

To that end, she filled her baby on the way’s room with GREENGUARD-certified products from Pottery Barn Kids like the retailer’s West Elm x PBK Modern Convertible Crib ($524 to $998) and the Bedford Swivel Glide ($629 to $749). Other items include the West Elm x PBK Modernist Extra-Wide Dresser & Topper Set ($1,499 to $1,699), West Elm x PBK Petite Arc Metal Floor Lamp ($239) and the Round Gold Mirror ($199).

“When you’re pregnant, you change so much about what you eat and what products you use,” Dewan tells PEOPLE. “To know all that care is going to continue with our newborn breathing cleaner air and having clean, organic fabrics is such a nice relief as a parent.”

It wasn’t only health-conscious elements at the top of the actress and dancer’s list — she had one motherly must-have for her nursery.

“I knew I wanted a day bed for all those cuddle naps after breastfeeding,” she tells PEOPLE, adding that the day bed and the “cozy” Baby Souk Nursery Rug ($279 to $629) are her favorite parts of the room.

Having settled on a “woodsy, organic, enchanted forest” theme for the nursery, Dewan says finalizing the space was a “joint effort,” with Everly (whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum) taking initiative.

“She helped me organize everything in the nursery: the clothes, stuffed animals, beanbag chairs,” says the Gracefully You author. “She likes being in charge and is a little helper.”

Kazee also pitched in, of course (“He has great style and was more on top of the Pinterest board than I was!” jokes Dewan), as he prepares for his first child to make his or her arrival.

In December, the couple moved their family to a new home in Los Angeles, where they worked to design the living space to blend both Dewan and the Tony winner’s personal styles.

“Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste,” the Step Up star previously said of building their home together. “I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium.”

