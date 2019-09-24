Everything Pregnant Jenna Dewan Has Said About Having More Kids: 'I'm Leaving It to the Universe'

Another baby is on the way for Jenna Dewan!

The dancer and actress, 38, and her Broadway-star boyfriend Steve Kazee told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday morning that they “are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Dewan said in February 2018 (two months before announcing her split from her now-6-year-old daughter Everly‘s dad, ex Channing Tatum) that she wasn’t sure what the future of her family looked like — but that she hadn’t shut the door on another baby.

“I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way,” she told Health in the magazine’s March 2018 cover story. “I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know.”

Part of the reason Dewan was taking her time was because the thought of being a mom to two kids had felt like a lot in the past. “A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision. They want it within three years,” she said. “But that was not a possibility … it felt too overwhelming.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t love motherhood, though — in fact, “I’m so thrilled with one child,” the former World of Dance host added of Everly.

“If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it,” Dewan said.

Fans speculated the Step Up alumna was pregnant in September 2017, when she stepped out in a flowy dress the same day she Instagrammed about her favorite place to hike while she was pregnant with Everly.

But Dewan said any imagined bump was all burrito. “Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee,” she joked to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Steve Kazee (L) and Jenna Dewan

PEOPLE confirmed in October that Dewan and Tony winner Kazee, 43, had been “dating for months.” They then spent her December birthday and Valentine’s Day together, and Kazee met Everly.

“She’s very happy,” a source told PEOPLE of Dewan this past March. “Jenna thinks he’s great with her daughter.”

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” another insider told PEOPLE in June. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

“There are talks about the future,” added the June source. “Jenna loves being a mom and would love to have another baby and a sibling for Everly.”

Dewan’s book Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, out Oct. 22, is available for pre-order now on amazon.com.