Pregnant Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly, 6, Is Keeping a Close Eye on Mom's Diet

Image zoom Jenna Dewan (R) and daughter Everly Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Her baby sibling isn’t here just yet, but Jenna Dewan‘s daughter Everly has already proven herself quite the protective big sister.

In a Tuesday interview on Good Morning America surrounding her new book Gracefully You, the 38-year-old actress and dancer revealed that her 6-year-old is keeping close tabs on her mom’s food intake for the sake of her brother or sister on the way.

“She’s too excited. I go to eat something and she’s like, ‘Mom? Is that good for the baby?’ ” Dewan told co-anchor Michael Strahan, adding of Everly, “She rates me!’

“I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day and I was like, ‘No, it’s not,’ and she was like, ‘Hmm, should put that back,’ ” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ “

As far as Everly’s upcoming Halloween-costume plans go, “She chose angel for the day and peacock at night,” Dewan shared, explaining her daughter went back and forth a bit before eventually settling on the two options.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly jenna dewan/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Dewan GMA

RELATED: Inside Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee’s Sweet Love Story: “It Was Instant Connection,” She Says

Earlier this month, Dewan told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that “it was excitement all around” when she told her daughter the happy news that she and boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together. (Everly is the star’s only child with ex Channing Tatum.)

The Step Up actress and former World of Dance host added that her little girl has even started sharing her excitement over the upcoming new arrival with strangers.

“She is going around lifting up my shirt to literally anyone, and goes, ‘I’m going to be a big sister! Did you know there’s a baby in my mommy’s belly? Do you want to touch it?’ ” Dewan said with a laugh. “She will just lift up my shirt. She kisses [my belly].”

Image zoom Jenna Dewan Cheyenne Ellis

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Is “So Excited” About Her Pregnancy — and Her Daughter Everly Had the Cutest Reaction to the News

The star also revealed that she was feeling great so far in her pregnancy — and trying not to lean too far into her current “cravings for junk food.”

“I am a very healthy eater, so that’s a new thing,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m like, ‘Why am I wanting those chips? Why do I want that, of all things?’ “

“So I’m constantly curbing cravings, but allow[ing] myself here and there to have what I want,” Dewan added. “If I had my way, I’d be eating nothing but junk food.”

Dewan’s book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, is available now on amazon.com.