Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump — Wrapped with Bows: 'Best Gift Ever Right Here'

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee had a lot to celebrate this Christmas!

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, just spent their first holiday together in their new home. The actress made sure to share some sweet snaps from their day, including some photos that showed off her baby bump.

“Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all love and peace in your heart today and every day💓,” Dewan, 39, wrote on Instagram.

“Best gift ever right here ❤️,” she added alongside a photo of her baby bump wrapped in Christmas-themed bows.

The second-time mom-to-be opted for a long tight black skirt and black bandeau top, which she paired with a long brown cardigan and heeled booties. She matched her lips to the festive bows with a red gloss.

Prior to their festivities, Dewan shared a cozy selfie with Kazee, 44, on her Instagram Story while the couple was still in bed. She put a holiday bear filter over their faces and a “Merry Christmas” sticker sprawled across the bottom of the snap.

Once the couple got all dressed up, the Flirty Dancing host shared another photo of herself cradling her bump in a gorgeous floral dress and strappy black heels. She stood shrouded in light from twinkling Christmas decorations.

Earlier this month, on Dewan’s birthday no less, the pair were seen moving into a new home. Kazee confirmed the news the same day in his sweet birthday post for Dewan.

“The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments,” the Shameless actor wrote, referring to Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

“Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with,” he added, though the couple has not announced an engagement.

Dewan and Kazee started dating in the fall of last year and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Even though her pregnancy has been smooth sailing as of late, Dewan admitted to Extra that she had some uncomfortable times early on.

“In the beginning, I was a little sick — a lot sick, a lot sick — but now I’m good,” Dewan said.

In November, Dewan and Kazee spent Thanksgiving together with Everly, whom Dewan told ET is both “really excited” and “really protective” of her mother, now that she’s pregnant.

“She’s worried about what I’m eating, making sure it’s healthy,” the dancer said. “When I say, ‘Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,’ she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly.”