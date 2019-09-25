Pregnant Jenna Dewan's Boyfriend Steve Kazee 'Knew He Had to Win Everly Over': Source

Image zoom Steve Kazee (L) and Jenna Dewan WWE

Between her affection for boyfriend Steve Kazee and her second child on the way, Jenna Dewan seems to be on cloud nine.

A source tells PEOPLE that the pregnant dancer and actress, 38, “is super excited about having a baby with” her Broadway-star beau, 43, adding that she’s “crazy in love with Steve and he is equally excited.”

Even better has been Kazee’s dedication to Everly, Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter with ex Channing Tatum. According to the insider, “From the beginning, Steve was amazing with Everly” and “really stepped up from the start.”

“He knew that if he was going to date Jenna, he had to win Everly over as well,” the source adds. “Jenna knew that it would be difficult to date after she separated. She was worried that she would never find a guy that would be good enough to bring around Everly.”

And now, “Jenna is in the best place,” says the insider. “Her relationship with Steve has really been so wonderful for her. She is relaxed and sees the world in a healthier way. … Steve has made her realize that she is amazing the way she is. He is just a great guy for her.”

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won the Tony Award for best performance by a leading actor in a musical for Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months.”

PEOPLE confirmed the former World of Dance host and Kazee’s baby on the way Tuesday, with the couple telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Hours after the big reveal, the actress shared the first glimpse of her baby bump in a sweet post on Instagram, showing her snuggling with Everly, and opened up in the caption about welcoming another child into the world.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕,” she captioned the cozy shot. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together … ! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

First-time father-to-be Kazee joined Dewan in relishing the happy news — calling the moment something he has “waited my entire life for” — and went on to praise his girlfriend of nearly two years for everything that she has brought into his life.

“Well … the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” he wrote alongside a photo of Dewan smiling and cradling her bump.

“Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine … her beautiful daughter,” he continued later in the caption. “Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it.”

“I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child,” he went on, before sweetly adding, “I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger.”