Pregnant Jenna Dewan Clarifies Whether Photo of Pink Bow on Her Belly Means She's Having a Girl

Jenna Dewan is staying mum about the sex of her baby on the way!

The actress, dancer and television personality, 38, stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday to chat with host Andy Cohen about her new book Gracefully You, and answered one fan who called in asking about whether a detail on a recent photo Dewan posted hinted at her having a girl.

“On Instagram, you had posted a picture where you had a pink bow around your stomach — does this mean you’re having another girl?” the caller inquired.

“I’m keeping this secret from myself!” said Dewan, laughing. “But I was not trying to tell … it was not a gender reveal, and I saw a lot of people ask me that and I was like, ‘I didn’t even think about that.’ “

Indeed, Dewan did share a series of photos from behind the scenes of her exclusive maternity shoot with PEOPLE earlier this month — the first of which showed her cradling her belly under a pink ribbon tied into a bow.

“BTS of the @people shoot out on stands this week!” the mom-to-be captioned the images. “What a special day. We talk love, new beginnings and my book #gracefullyyou.”

“And as you can see, I lived my full fairy self in this shoot😂🧚🏻‍♀️🤰🏻❤️,” she joked.

Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee announced their pregnancy news last month, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

In a Tuesday interview on Good Morning America, Dewan revealed that her 6-year-old daughter Everly is keeping close tabs on her mom’s food intake for the sake of her brother or sister on the way.

“She’s too excited. I go to eat something and she’s like, ‘Mom? Is that good for the baby?’ ” the star told co-anchor Michael Strahan, adding of Everly, “She rates me!”

“I have to be honest. I had candy corn the other day and I was like, ‘No, it’s not,’ and she was like, ‘Hmm, should put that back,’ ” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ “

Dewan’s book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, is available now on amazon.com.