Pregnant Jenna Dewan Says She Was a 'Lot Sick' in the 'Beginning' — but 'Now I'm Good'

Jenna Dewan is a working mama.

The actress and dancer, 39, is the host of the upcoming dating series Flirty Dancing, which premieres later this month on Fox. And while she’s “definitely tired” working while expecting a baby, the gig does have its pregnancy perks.

“The shows are so fun and I’m literally talking about love and happiness all day long,” Dewan told Extra in a recent chat. “It couldn’t be a better show to be doing while pregnant, that’s for sure.”

Even though her pregnancy has been smooth sailing as of late (“I’m really happy,” she says), the second-time mom-to-be admits that she had some uncomfortable times early on.

“In the beginning, I was a little sick — a lot sick, a lot sick — but now I’m good,” Dewan adds.

Dewan’s little one on the way is her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. (She also shares daughter Everly, 6½, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.)

The star recalls a “tequila-infused dance night out” with Broadway star Kazee, 44, as one of their first experiences dancing together — but their moves are still going strong.

“Recently, he went to the Janet Jackson concert with me. He had the best moves!” Dewan raves. “I was like, ‘You’re so much fun to dance with.’ He was a Janet fan, so he’s a keeper!”

Dewan and Kazee celebrated Thanksgiving together last week, when she posted a slideshow of photos from the holiday on Instagram that included daughter Everly.

Dewan and Tatum, 39, rarely post images of Everly on social media, and for her Thanksgiving post, the actress placed a heart emoji over the little girl to keep her face hidden.

In the final photo of the slideshow, Dewan showed off her growing baby bump in a flowing white dress as Kazee lovingly placed his hand on her stomach.

“The journey to get a good group picture though,” she captioned the cute post. “Grateful for so much today. Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!”

Flirty Dancing premieres Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.