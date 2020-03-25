How Jenna Dewan Is Handling a Newborn amid the Coronavirus Crisis: 'Focusing on the Positive'

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have been slightly ahead of the curve when it comes to safe practices and stay-home orders for the Coronavirus crisis — mostly because they had planned on being home, and washing hands regularly, as part of their care for newborn son Callum Michael Rebel, born March 6 in Los Angeles.

“I was already holed up with a newborn,” Dewan, 39, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, about how they’d hunkered down as a family weeks before the COVID-19 quarantine and stay-home orders were issued by state and local officials.

“I was planning to nest at home and spend really good quality time with our new baby, so not much of that has changed,” she says. “I like to hole up at home and really enjoy this time together and not go out in the world too much.”

“The difference is we’re not having many visitors,” Dewan continues. “Things like FaceTime and Skype and Marco Polo and all these wonderful technological advancements are really great because people are still getting to see Callum.”

Dewan and Kazee, 44, are sharing an exclusive look at Callum with PEOPLE, via several photographs taken by photographer Elizabeth Messina.

The couple are also choosing to focus on the positives and enjoy the quality time they’re getting as a family, while also following local public health guidelines.

“Perspective is important here. We’re really choosing to look at the positives and enjoy the simple quality family time we’re all getting,” says Dewan. “And we’re definitely practicing the social distancing and making sure we’re doing our part to help the world out with social distancing and flattening the curve.”

The actress says that Callum’s birth was a “beautiful” experience for the couple and she loved watching her fiancé’s emotional response to it all.

“It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son,” Dewan recalls.

“He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you’re transformed at the end of it.”

Image zoom Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan

Dewan and Kazee’s love story officially began in October 2018 when they started dating, though they had met in passing years earlier.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together right around their one year dating anniversary, and in February they got engaged after Kazee proposed to Dewan at her baby shower.

