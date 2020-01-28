Jenna Dewan Isn't Ruling Out Having More Kids After No. 2 Arrives: 'I Do Like Being Pregnant'

Jenna Dewan might not be done hearing the pitter-patter of little feet anytime soon!

On Monday’s episode of Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez‘s podcast He Said, Ella Dijo, the actress, dancer and soon-to-be mother of two opened up about how she won’t necessarily be finished expanding her family once the new baby (her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee) arrives.

“I do like being pregnant. I’m one of those people,” joked Dewan, 39. “But there are definitely moments when … like the first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was sick a lot. I was nauseous a lot, so it was a little harder. … But no, I think I’m in the category of I like to be pregnant. I’m pretty good.”

“This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done?’ ” the Flirty Dancing host continued. “Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me. I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kid?’ I don’t know. I sort of leave it up to the universe.”

Dewan — who also shares daughter Everly, 6½, with ex-husband Channing Tatum — was an only child herself until her father had three sons after Dewan turned 18. But as she points out, “I didn’t grow up with them.”

“So I still act very only child. I’m very only-childish,” she joked. “So I was comfy with Evie being [the only] one. But then, as life happens … “

Although Dewan didn’t give a clear yes or no answer when asked if she will definitely have more kids after this next one is born, she quipped, “If I am, I gotta decide this soon, ’cause I’m not gonna wait five more years.”

Dewan previously told Health in the magazine’s March 2018 cover story that she was leaving more kids “to the universe,” explaining, “I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know.”

Image zoom Jenna Dewan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Part of the reason Dewan was taking her time was because the thought of being a mom to two kids had felt like a lot in the past. “A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision. They want it within three years,” she said. “But that was not a possibility … it felt too overwhelming.”

PEOPLE confirmed in September that Dewan and Tony winner Kazee, 44, were expecting their first child together. They then spent her December birthday and Valentine’s Day together, and Kazee met Everly.

“[Steve] is very supportive of [Jenna] as a mom,” a source told PEOPLE last year. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”