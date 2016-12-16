The 36-year-old dancer and actress shared the photo on Instagram Thursday afternoon, captioning it, "Priceless"

Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter Has Her Adorable Christmas List Set — See the Cute Pic!

Jenna Dewan Tatum‘s daughter, Everly, could not be more adorable.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old dancer and actress took to Instagram to post the cutest picture of her 3-year-old daughter’s Christmas wish list.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among a Rapunzel and Tiana princess dress, as well as a new swing set, Everly also asked Santa Claus for rainbow glitter, “new rocks and treasures and sea animals (maybe)” and “glitter for the fairies.”

In November, Dewan Tatum told PEOPLE that Everly was “very into her own style.”

“It’s nothing but purple,” the actress said. “It’s purple pants. Purple shirts. Purple tutus. Purple dresses or a princess dress over purple.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Tatum Named ‘Style Renegade’ At 2nd Annual Stylemakers Awards

Everly might just receive all that she asked for, as she ended her letter to Santa with, “I’ve been mostly good.”