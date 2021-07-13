Jenna Dewan Enjoys Summer Fun with Kids Everly, 8, and Callum, 16 Months: 'Loving Being Home'

Jenna Dewan is soaking up time with her family.

The actress, 40, shared a series of family photos on Instagram Monday, giving fans a glimpse into a fun-filled summer weekend with her kids.

In the photos, Dewan spends time outdoors with daughter Everly, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and 16-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan also snapped a few shots of Everly and Callum spending quality time together playing outside and holding hands.

"Family summer weekend dump 📷," the Step Up star writes. "I am loving being home with my love, my babes, this Cali sun, bday parties, best friends, swimming, laughs and grounding. More of this universe 🙏🏻❤️"

Dewan's photo dump included rare pictures of her daughter's face, which Dewan and Tatum seldom show.

Last month, the Magic Mike actor posted a photo of himself with Everly standing on a beach to Instagram — which marked the first time he publicly shared a photo of his daughter's face.

In the picture, Tatum wrapped his arms around Everly, who was gazing up at the sky during an evening beach hangout.

"You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart," the proud father began in the caption.

The actor then gave insight into the photo, writing, "[Everly was] looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail."

"Haha one day you will read this and I hope laugh," Tatum said of the father-daughter moment. "We have fun 🤩 hehehe."

While Tatum and Dewan have previously shared photos of Everly on social media, the snaps have been from a side angle or obscured her face.

Even rarer, Dewan recently posted an adorable throwback picture to Instagram of her daughter when she was a baby.

In the shot, Dewan is getting her hair styled while baby Everly sits on her lap and plays with a hair roller. The little girl also has a roller in her hair to curl her short locks.