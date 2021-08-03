Jenna Dewan Enjoys Pool Time Fun with Kids Everly, 8, and Callum, 16 Months, in Sweet Snapshot

Jenna Dewan is soaking up some time with her family.

On Monday, the 40-year-old actress and dancer shared an adorable set of shots of herself enjoying some pool time fun with her two kids: daughter Everly, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and 16-month-old son Callum Michael Rebel, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Seen posing with her two children in the first snapshot, Dewan noted how it was a "miracle" to get the picture. "Any parent knows this is a baby miracle right here😆 All looking all smiling…!" she wrote alongside the post.

In the second photo, Everly is seen making a huge splash in the pool as Dewan closes her eyes and Callum makes an upset face.

In the comments section, a group of the Step Up star's famous friends left sweet remarks. "Miraculous 😍😍😍," wrote Kelly Ripa as Carrie Ann Inaba simply commented a string of three red heart emojis.

Last month, Dewan shared similar photos with her two kids, giving fans a glimpse into a fun-filled summer weekend with them.

Seen spending time outdoors in the series of shots, Dewan also snapped a few photos of Everly and Callum spending quality time together playing outside and holding hands.

"Family summer weekend dump 📷," she wrote. "I am loving being home with my love, my babes, this Cali sun, bday parties, best friends, swimming, laughs and grounding. More of this universe 🙏🏻❤️."

Dewan's photo dump included rare pictures of her daughter's face, which she and Tatum, 41, seldom show.

Earlier this week, Dewan appeared on Monday's episode of Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby, where she discussed the difficulty of being away from her ex-husband in the weeks after giving birth to their daughter in 2013.

After the birth, Dewan said she continued to work and travel with the then-newborn. Tatum, however, "wasn't available" for some time due to his work schedule.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," she shared. "So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."

The star explained how balancing motherhood and her work was "really hard," especially as she was on set for "long hours."